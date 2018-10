Sponsored walks in aid of Wakefield Hospice will take place this Sunday.

The ‘Wrapped in Care’ walks start at the hospice on Sunday, October 7 between 8am and 11am and people can choose either a five or 10-mile route .

Refreshments and home-made cakes await those who complete a route.

Registration is £10 adults, £6 children or £25 for a family of two adults and up to three children.

To regsister call 01924 331404 or go to www.wakefieldhospice.org/Events/Wrapped-in-Care