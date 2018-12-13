Take on the Raindeer Rodeo challenge and snowboarding simulator in Wakefield this weekend

Fancy taking on the challenge of the Reindeer Rodeo?

How about seeing if you can beat your friends and family to see who can stay on the longest?

Wakefield city centre will be the place to be this Saturday for plenty of festive frolicks with a series of events from Wakefield BID.

As well as the rodeo there will be a snowboard simulator and sounds from the Back Chat Brass with their roving, live interative performance across the city.

So, if you're looking for a break from Christmas shopping on Saturday head to near the cathedral from 11am-4pm.

All fun, all free, all 11am to 4pm! Find the rides near the cathedral and lookout for the band.