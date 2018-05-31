Tasty treats in store as Leeds Food and Drink Festival returns to Millennium Square

June 1-3 will see the eighth annual Leeds Food and Drink Festival return to the city, as a splendid showcase of some of the city’s finest food and drink takes place in Millennium Square.

The food festival will feature a huge array of street food vendors and international cuisine, alongside a delicious selection of local dishes and produce.

Formerly known as the Yorkshire Food and Drink Show, this year’s event will return with a completely new look and layout.

Yorkshire pudding wraps, buffalo burgers, Indian food and vegetarian dishes, are just some of the many tasty treats on offer at this event.

For the very first time, the event will include a traditional British tea room, a large festival marquee bar serving local craft and traditional real ales, gin, cocktails, prosecco and Pimms, and live musical entertainment.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake, said: “It’s wonderful to see the Leeds Food and Drink Festival returning and it’s always one of the highlights of the summer each and every year.

“It’s also a real opportunity to showcase the city’s world class food, drink and leisure offering and the growing number of impressive and inventive street food traders we have in Leeds.

“We’re very fortunate to have a space like Millennium Square at the heart of the city centre and to see thousands of people come together there each year to enjoy our exciting and diverse programme of events."

The Leeds Food & Drink festival is free to enter and is open Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2, from 11:00-20:00. It will also be open on Sunday June 3 from 11am-4pm.

The food festival is just one of many splendid events on at Millennium Square this summer, including Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics on July 17, followed by the Opera North in the City Festival and the annual Summer Series event programme.

For further events, tickets, venue and visitor information visit: millsqleeds.com