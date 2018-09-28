Team GB cyclist cuts the ribbon to open new Aldi store

The Aldi store at Glass houghton hosted a be-spoke guest as it opened its doors to customers earlier this month.

Team GB cyclist Katy Marchant helped cut the ribbon with store manager Morag Gell at the store on Park Road.

The Team GB cyclist also paid a visit to children from Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School to talk about the benefits of eating well and cooking with fresh produce, to try and inspire them to eat more healthily as part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

The scheme aims to reach 1.2 million young people aged 5-14 and encourages them to cook and eat healthy, fresh food.

Katy worked her way through the queue, handing out tokens which were later exchanged for a free bag of Aldi’s super six fruit and vegetables for the first 30 customers.

Katy said: “I’ve had such a great time chatting to customers about cooking with fresh ingredients and sharing some of my favourite recipes.

“I hope I’ve inspired some of the children from Smawthorne Henry Moore School to get in the kitchen with their parents and whip up some tasty meals from scratch. As an athlete, I know the importance of maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.

“Aldi has been so supportive to Team GB, from monthly vouchers to inviting me to events in the community such as these. We’re all grateful for our partnership with Aldi which enables us to represent Britain at a global level.”

Morag said: “There was a great buzz at the store opening and everyone was eager to see inside.

"It was fantastic to have Katy here to cut the ribbon and chat with customers about her career. We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was part of our celebrations and hope everyone enjoys the new store."