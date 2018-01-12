Team rallies for injured keeper

A football team is rallying to raise cash for their goalkeeper after he suffered a serious knee injury during a match that could put his livelihood at stake.
Frickley Athletic’s number one, Sebastian Malkowski, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a recent match which has not only sidelined him from playing, but also from working.
The 30-year-old has a day job as a courier but faces months of intense rehabilitation.
He is currently wearing a specialist knee stabiliser, using crutches to move around and is waiting for surgery.
Frickley’s goalkeeping coach, Jon Hood, has set up an online fundraising page to help the Polish-born player, who is married with three young children. An initial target of £1,500 has now been smashed with more than 43 people pledging cash.
Jon told the Express: “Having worked with him since he came to the club over three years ago we have a good working relationship and I too do courier work and know how difficult it is with two working knees.
“It’s not a nice injury for anyone to sustain and knew that he would need some help financially, hence the reason for the page.
“Sebastian is a favourite with the supporters of Frickley Athletic and I knew they would have no qualms about helping out to ensure he doesn’t suffer too much hardship financially.
“The supporters club are doing a bucket collection at the next home game as well as other fundraisers. The response so far has been brilliant with supporters asking me how Seb is and what a great idea the page is.”
Seb suffered his injury after simply landing awkwardly when coming to collect a routine cross during the game against Cleethorpes Town. However, he is determined to fight his way back to fitness.
Seb said: “I know what awaits me and what a long and hard road is ahead. In Poland I’ve had similar injuries.
“Together with my wife we were very surprised by the help that began to flow to us from everyone. We are very grateful and happy to receive help from every side.
“It means a lot to us because I can not work normally, thank you all very much.”