Teen ‘forced’ from childhood home after death of foster parent

A 16 year-old Wakefield boy was forced to leave his childhood home after his foster father died because he was deemed too young to take over the tenancy.

The boy, who had been in the care of the local authority, has been placed with family outside of the area, despite his wishes to remain.

The case was brought up at a Cabinet meeting by Coun Maureen Cummings, who represents the Crofton, Ryhill and Walton ward.

It came as the council approved new measures to support 16 – 25 year-olds leaving the care system, which include making them exempt from paying council tax.

Tax exemption plans for foster children

Coun Cummings said: “Recently I dealt with a case of a 16 year-old, whose guardian passed away and who was not allowed to stay in the property they were brought up in.

“He can’t take on the tenancy because there’s no-one to support him and he’s been forced to live with relatives outside of the district.”

As part of its support package offered to care leavers, the council says it will act as a guarantor when young people are moving into new accommodation.

Tenants from all backgrounds are often asked to put up a guarantor to cover their rent if they are unable to pay it themselves.

UK law says that 16 year-olds can legally rent homes themselves and housing associations cannot refuse to put them on a property waiting list.

But Coun Cummings said there seemed to be a “chasm” between the help available to a 16 year-old and the help provided for someone over 18.

She said: “16 year-olds can join the army and fight for their country, but they can’t have a tenancy?

“I just worry about 16 to 18 year-olds and how we are helping them.”

Coun Richard Forster, deputy portfolio holder for children and young people, said the issue would be “looked at”.

Beate Wagner, director of children’s services, said: “Young people shouldn’t be leaving care at 16. They should be having a range of support all the way through.

“There are various options for accommodation for people who are 16 and 17, but also young adults.”