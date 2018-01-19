Teen’s head shave in honour of Evan Hawksworth

A teenager will have his head shaved in honour of his best pal, who died following a freak accident during a rugby match.

Lewis Costello, 14, will brave the shave today to raise money for a fund set up in memory of Evan Hawksworth.

Fourteen-year-old Evan fell ill after a knock to his head whilst playing for Stanley Rangers in a game against Batley Boys last July.

He later died despite surgeons’ best efforts to stop a bleed on his brain.

Fellow Stanley Rangers player Lewis said: “I got quite close to Evan through rugby.

“I knew him more as a brother than as a best mate.

“I wanted to do something to help others in his memory and so I’m going ahead with the shave.”

More than £35,000 has already been raised since the death of Evan, who friends and family described as a “very inspirational young man who always wanted to help others”.

And Lewis, who attends Horbury Academy, hopes to up that total, with the money going to #TeamEvan.

The fundraising group was set up to support local sporting and community groups as well as helping people who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged, in Evan’s honour.

Lewis’ mum Joanne Costello said: “It’s driven by Evan’s parents.

“They wanted to do something that would benefit others in Evan’s name.

“It was a bit of a shock when Lewis came and told me he wanted to do this.

“I had no idea he was planning anything.

“He said ‘I’m going to do this to raise money for Evan’s fund.’

“I am proud of him for wanting to do it.”

Miriam Oakley, the head teacher at Horbury Academy added: “We are all very proud of Lewis for the courage he has shown following the tragic loss of his good friend and for his strength in turning his loss into determination to support such an important cause.”

Lewis, who has played rugby since the age of five, will have his head shaved at 7.30pm this evening.

He has already collected around £750 in sponsor money.

To donate to his cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/evansbravetheshave