Teenager arrested in connection with village store robbery

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery at a village store.

Three men went into the store last Thursday night during the attack.

The shopkeeper was hit with a hammer and cut with a knife during the raid at Mill View Stores, on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, at around 9.15pm.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180574802. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.