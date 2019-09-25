Teenager taken to hospital after Pontefract collision

A teenager has been taken to hospital following a collision in Pontefract this morning.

Police were called at 8.50am to reports of a collision on Stuart Road, Pontefract, close to Pontefract Squash Club.

The incident involved a car and a 16 year old boy on a bike.

It is understood that the bike was in the road at the time of the collision.

The boy has been taken to Pinderfields Hospital for checks and treatment. He was conscious and talking following the icident.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, and a road closure is in place while the incident is investigated further.