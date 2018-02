Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a supermarket.

The fire took hold in the foyer of Tesco Hemsworth between 2am and 2.20am on Saturday, February 10.

Wakefield CID launched an appeal for information about the blaze earlier this week and have since arrested two youths.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of arson on Wednesday.

And a 14-year-old girl was arrested yesterday.

Police said both had been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.