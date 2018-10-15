The 13 obscure parking laws which could land you a massive fine

Drivers are being warned to learn some of the UK’s most obscure parking laws - in order to avoid a hefty fine.

The warning comes from motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk who identified 13 lesser known parking rules which could land inexperienced drivers in hot water.

New drivers may be surprised to discover that parking their car a distance of 50cm or more from the kerb could result in a steep fine.

Even leaving a vehicle for a matter of moments could leave the driver with a hefty fine if the engine is not turned off.

Here are the 13 obscure UK parking laws:

1. To park more than 50cm away from the kerb could lead to an on the spot fine being issued.

2. When using any designated space, a car is not considered ‘in’ the space if the wheels are over any lines and could be ticketed.

3. Parking on a dropped curb could see a fixed penalty notice applied.

4. Putting out cones, bins or other obstacles to reserve a parking space is not permitted, as it could be interpreted as causing an obstruction resulting in a fine.

5. The engine must be turned off in a parked car, even if the driver is only grabbing a coffee or de-icing on the driveway during the winter.

6. Allowing a parked car to build up dirt could leave its registered owner open to prosecution, as having an unreadable number plate is illegal.

7. Checking in the mirrors is a must when exiting a parked car; it is the responsibility of the driver and any passengers to ensure their opening door will not, for example, knock a passing cyclist.

8. Using the horn while a car is stationary – including whilst parked – is against the law.