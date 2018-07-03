The 160th Great Yorkshire Show: Everything you need to know about next week’s event

July 10-12 marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Yorkshire Show, which will take place in Harrogate.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside, and this well-manicured event has been highly attended from its first show over a century and a half ago.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside (Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

Show Director, Charles Mills, said: “Our 160th Great Yorkshire Show is set to be magical with some of the finest animals in the UK competing, breathtaking performances in the Main Ring and plenty of surprises lined up for visitors to celebrate the show’s milestone. This is a celebration of food, countryside and agriculture with something for everyone of every age while keeping farming at its heart".

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, including dates, the exhibitors attending the event and how to purchase tickets.



What is the Great Yorkshire Show?

The Great Yorkshire Show is an renowned three-day event and one of the biggest agricultural events in the English calendar.

Rosemary Shrager will be cooking up a storm in the cookery theatre at this year's show (Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

Every year, more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals come together on the Great Yorkshire Showground in order to compete, socialise and celebrate.

This event is organised and run by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and has been since the show was first held in 1838. The primary aim of the YAS was to hold an Annual Meeting which would exhibit farming stock, implements and generally promote Agriculture.

The first Great Yorkshire show was held at the Barrack Yard at Fulford, near York, which was highly successful.

The Show then moved to Leeds, Northallerton and Hull in subsequent years, before then returning to York in 1842, where attendance was around 6,044 people.

Equestrian dynamo Lorenzo will be back in the Main Ring with his daredevil bareback display as one of the 2018 show highlights (Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)



Where will it take place?

This year’s 160th show will take place in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where it has been held for quite a few years.

In 2016, a new hall at the showground which cost £11 million was opened, producing more than £1 million of income in its first year.





When will it take place?

This show has been held annually from the second Tuesday of July until the following Thursday, and this year it will follow suit, taking place on July 10-12.



What will be at the show?

There will be a huge variety of different events taking place at this year’s show, ranging from equine events, to livestock shows to cookery events.

Equestrian dynamo Lorenzo will be back in the Main Ring with his daredevil bareback display as one of the 2018 show highlights.

Rosemary Shrager will be cooking up a storm in the cookery theatre and the President’s Lawn will showcase some very special additions.

Thousands of animals will compete in the judging rings from cattle to sheep, pigs to pigeons and the show will finish with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country, the Cock O’The North competition.

There will be the opportunity to purchase cutting edge farming equipment and machinery or view displays from big name brands which will be showcasing their latest ranges.

The show will also feature entertainment, shopping, live music, cookery demos and a professional catwalk fashion show – including a one-off celebrity special.

Plenty of food and drink places will also be available throughout the show, including Fodder & Fodder on the Hoof, a Street Food Court and a Prosecco & Gin Bar.

Special plans are now underway for the the celebration over 160 shows which have spanned the decades since 1838, with a host of special surprises lined up to mark this important milestone.

How to purchase tickets?

Tickets for this year’s Great Yorkshire Show are now on sale and advance tickets can be purchased until Monday July 9.

Tickets can be bought from the following outlets:

Yorkshire Agricultural Society Offices, Fodder Food hall and café (next door to the Society’s offices on the Great Yorkshire Showground) and Morrisons stores (throughout Yorkshire).

For more information about the show and the purchasing of tickets visit: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/