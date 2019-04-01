The 80s invasion tour led by Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan - find out who is joining them, where they're playing and how to get tickets

The 80s Invasion arena tour is back, this year headlined by Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan.

Also featuring Martika, Five Star, The Fizz, Hue and Cry and Living in a Box, playing all the hits.

SISTER SLEDGE: The group sold millions of records worldwide with the album We Are Family. They went on to have multiple chart anthems that include the UK hits Lost In Music, We Are Family, Thinking Of You, He’s The Greatest Dancer and the No.1 Frankie that remained at the top of the UK charts for four weeks.

JASON DONOVAN: Rose to fame as Scott Robinson in Neighbours and went on to have an extraordinary successful pop career initially with Stock Aitkin & Waterman. Jason’s many hits include Nothing Can Divide Us, the duet with Kylie Especially For You, Too Many Broken Heart’s, Sealed With A Kiss, Everyday I Love You More, When You Come Back To Me, Rhythm Of The Rain and Happy Together.

MARTIKA: the US pop singer-songwriter and actress made an immediate impact on our shores with the No 5 hit Toy Soldiers. Other hits followed that included I Feel The Earth Move, More Than You Know, Love Thy Will Be Done and Martika’s Kitchen.

FIVE STAR: The family group, formed as teenagers, had a string of soul-pop hit singles in the 1980s. With their self-designed costumes and choreographed dance routines, they made a huge impact on the UK pop music scene. Their debut album Luxury Of Life reached number 12, spending 70 weeks on the chart, and selling over 300,000 copies and earning Five Star a platinum disc.

The singles All Fall Down and Let Me Be The One became worldwide hits, while System Addict became their first UK top ten hit. Their follow up album ‘Silk and Steel’ reached No 1 and went quadruple platinum. The album spawned several Top 10 singles - Can’t Wait Another Minute, Find The Time, Rain Or Shine, Stay Out Of My Life and The Slightest Touch.

THE FIZZ: The original band, Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan, as Bucks Fizz won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. They became household names thanks to their iconic skirt ripping routine to their No 1 hit Making Your Mind Up which sold more than 15 million worldwide.

They have had numerous other hits that include the No.1’s Land Of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies alongside Piece of The Action, Now Those Days Are Gone, If You Can’t Stand The Heat, Run For Your Life, When We Were Young and New Beginning.

HUE & CRY: Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote, as well as hit singles Labour of Love, Ordinary Angel, Violently and Looking for Linda

LIVING IN A BOX FEATURING KENNY THOMAS – Formed in Sheffield the band had several hit singles that included Living In A Box that reached No.5. Love is the Art, Blow the House Down and Room in Your Heart which reached No. 5.

Dates and venues:

NOVEMBER

FRI 1 HULL Bonus Arena 0844 844 0444 www.bonusarenahull.com

SAT 2 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo 08444 777677 www.o2apollomanchester.co.uk

SUN 3 LEEDS First Direct Arena 0844 248 1585 www.firstdirectarena.com

THURS 7 NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena 0844 493 6666 www.utilitaarena.co.uk

