The Circle reality TV star says ‘TV is a whirlwind’

Social media users put their trust in people who don’t really exist, says one of the stars of a new reality TV show.

Wakefield’s own Aiden, 19, was a contestant on The Circle, a new Channel 4 show on which players communicate using a specially designed social media platform called The Circle.

The players cannot interact outside the site, and will never meet face to face while playing the game. Other players will know only what they choose to share, be it true or false.

They are periodically given the chance to rate other players based on their online interactions, and the least popular contestants are “blocked” and removed from the game.

Although she was popular with viewers at home, Aiden’s fellow players voted her off the show on Monday, September 24. She told the Express about her experience on the show.

“It was amazing, it was nothing like what I thought it would be. You’re so isolated and you only know what some text messages and pictures tell you,” she said.

“I did feel like people did misinterpret me because I tend to talk with my hands and my facial expressions, so to get that over text messages was difficult.”

Aiden said the show had changed how she saw social media, but that she did not regret her approach to the show.

She said: “We have so much trust in someone that doesn’t exist. You’re creating these people and these characters in your head you need to be very, very careful who you’re talking to because you never know.

“The way I was in there, that’s how I am anyway. Anyone going into anything, you should do it as yourself. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind, I’m just going to see what happens next.”

The Circle airs on Channel 4 at 10pm every night.