The Clash 2018: Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers aim to break Super League attendance record

It’s the home of the Beautiful Game in Leeds, where thousands gather in the stands to watch their heroes in action.

But tomorrow, the deft touches and intricacies of football will be exchanged for rugby rules, as titans of the sport swarm on Elland Road.

Billed as The Clash, the fixture will see Leeds Rhinos take on Castleford Tigers in a Super League tie that aims to bring a special atmosphere.

The West Yorkshire rivals will face off as the clubs hope to make Super League history at Leeds United’s ground, by breaking a 13-year record for the largest regular season attendance.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Whites fan and Rhinos star, said: “Whether you’re a Cas’ fan, whether you’re a Leeds fan or just a sports fan, this is a great iconic stadium. Hopefully we’ll be able to represent Leeds in a great fashion and put out a good performance.”

Almost 20,000 tickets had been sold for The Clash by yesterday afternoon.

To beat the record, the number of fans at the stadium will need to surpass 25,004.

It will be the first time the sides have met since the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

Tickets start from £20 for adults, and the game kicks off at 7.45pm at Elland Road.