The Great British Bake Off 2018: what to expect from spice week

Put the kettle on and grab yourself a slice of cake - it’s spice week on The Great British Bake Off.

If you’ve not yet watched episode four of The Great British Bake Off, turn back now. This article contains spoilers for week four.

With viewers still reeling from last week’s shock ending, which saw all bakers given the chance to advance to next week, emotions will be running high on tonight’s episode.

After a difficult few bakes, Wakefield-based contestant Karen could be seen with a bleak expression as the time came for one of the bakers to be sent home.

The Great British Bake Off 2018: Karen has a ‘pretty sad’ dessert week

But after retired air steward Terry was forced to miss the week due to illness, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood took the decision to save all nine contestants.

The Great British Bake Off 2018: Baker Karen

It was good news for Karen who, along with Briony, had feared for her future in the tent.

This week will see the Bake Off’s first ever spice week.

Almost a fifth of knife criminals in West Yorkshire are children

Challenges include a classic ginger cake and a complex Arabian pastry before the showstopper challenge, in which contestants will be tasked with constructing a hanging chandelier out of spiced biscuits.

The episode will see two bakers eliminated, and just seven progressing to week eight.

Will Karen crack under the pressure, or will she live to see another week?

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.