The Great British Bake Off: Week three recap

As week four of The Great British Bake Off arrives, here’s a handy recap of last week’s episode.

If you’ve not yet watched episode three, turn back now. This article contains spoilers for the third week.

The Great British Bake Off (2018): Just nine of the original 12 bakers remain.

Last week was an important one for Wakefield-baker Karen, who had struggled to prove herself the week before.

The Great British Bake Off week three: Karen’s having naan of it

But despite the pressure, Karen remained cheerful and even held her ground against judge Paul Hollywood.

When he criticised her repeated use of Bakewell flavouring, Karen simply asked: “You say a signature, isn’t that something you always take everywhere you go?”

The Great British Bake Off (2018): Karen, who lives in Wakefield, has earned her place on week four of the show.

In the technical bake, her yeast-free naan breads earned her a respectable fifth place out of 10. Her showstopper was praised for its muted colours, securing her place in the show’s fourth episode.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box survives ‘no confidence’ vote

As Rahul was crowned star baker for the second week in a row, London banker Anthony became the third baker to leave the tent.

He said: “Bread has never been my strongest baking strength. The first bread that I baked was only this January, so I am a relative newcomer to it.

“I went into that tent pretty nervous knowing this, and without enough practice. So I was fully aware this could be the week that I was going to go.”

This week sees the return of dessert week, which last made an appearance on the show in 2016.

Wakefield’s first social supermarket has opened its doors

The nine remaining bakers will be asked to bake a meringue roulade sponge, take on a wobbly technical challenge and complete a complex chocolate showstopper as the summer heatwave returns to the tent.

The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight, Tuesday, September 18.