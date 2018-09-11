The Great British Bake Off week three: what to expect from bread week

It’s bread week in the tent, and the remaining bakers will be expected to rise to the challenge.

Bake Off fans will remember bread week as the source of some of the show’s most impressive bakes, from Nadiya’s snake charmer basket and Tamal’s “breadcycle” to Paul’s mesmerising lion.

But what does this year’s bread week have in store?

Last week was a tough one for homegrown baker Karen, who overbaked her tray bake and underbaked her genoise sponge.

As promised, she bounced back, producing a chocolate collar cake of epic proportions. Her Strawberry Fayre Chocolate Cake was enough to save her from elimination, and she clung onto the competition as Sheffield-based baker Luke was sent home.

After a difficult episode, Karen will no doubt be looking to prove herself against the nine remaining contestants with this week’s teatime fruity signature bake.

As they head into the technical challenge, the week promises a “deceptively simple” time test with an international twist.

The signature challenge promises five stressful hours as the contestants are asked to bake a multi-tiered Korovai, a traditional Ukranian wedding bread. The bread should generally be baked with care and pure thoughts, though these might be hard to come by in the tent’s stressful atmosphere.

The Great British Bake Off Episode three airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.