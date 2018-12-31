The key driving law changes you need to know about in 2019 - or face big fines

A raft of changes are being made to motoring laws for 2019.

Motoring laws changing in 2019 include leaving more room when overtaking cyclists, and various changes to the MOT test as well as new guidelines for learners.

How the Highway Code is going to change

Overtaking cyclists

Drivers now have to leave enough space for cyclists when overtaking, or face a £100 fine.

The Highway Code says there must be at least 1.5 metres (4ft 11in) between the car and the cyclist, which is roughly the width of a car door.

Smart Motorways

Changes to smart motorway legislation could see drivers handed points on their licence for driving through a red X sign as well as a £100 fine.

Driving under a red X is already an offence which can result in a police prosecution.

Learner drivers on motorways

People learning to drive will from 2019 be able to use motorways if an instructor is supervising. This is a change because previously learners were banned from motorways.

Changes to MOT tests

New categories are being introduced for MOT tests.

These include:

Dangerous: A car deemed a direct or immediate risk to road safety or the environment. This leads to an MOT test failure.

Major: Could affect the vehicle's safety, put other road users at risk or affect the environment. Also a failure.

Minor: No significant effect on safety but must be repaired as soon as possible.

Advisory: An issue which could become more serious in the future

Pass: Meets the current minimum legal standards for maintenance and condition.