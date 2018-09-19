The Pauline Quirke Academy for performing arts ready to open its doors in Wakefield

A weekend performing arts academy is set to open its doors next week in Wakefield.

The Pauline Quirke Academy is a weekend performing arts school providing tuition for children aged between four and 18 and will open its newest academy at Crofton Academy on Saturday, September 29.

And everyone is invited along to take a look.

Actress Pauline Quirke, famed for starring as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the long-running comedy series Birds of a Feather as well as appearing in several hit TV series such as Broadchurch, The Sculptress, Maisie Raine and Yorkshire soap Emmerdale, to name a few, said she started the academy because of the happy times she spent at drama classes.

She said she wanted to re-create that opportunity for a new generation.

The taster day will start at 9.45am where there will be sample taster sessions in some of the modules taught at the academy, including film and television, musical theatre, comedy and drama.

The Academy says: “These modules teach a comprehensive range of skills, which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts. Parents are invited to stay for refreshments and encouraged to watch the classes to catch a glimpse of their children in action!

“The PQA team will be around to answer any questions and one lucky student will also win a term’s free membership.”

For more information visit pqacademy.com