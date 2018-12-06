The Slow Readers Club announce Wakefield date on intimate UK tour

Manchester four-piece The Slow Readers Club have announced a date in Wakefield as part of an extensive UK tour for 2019, which will follow their sold-out headline dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester next month.

The tour will see the band play 32 intimate shows across the country throughout March and April next year, including a gig at Wakefield's Warehouse 23 on March 13.

Tickets are available now via www.theslowreadersclub.co.uk/listings

Regarding the tour, frontman Aaron Starkie sais: "This is the first opportunity we’ve had to do a full on UK tour, up until this point we’ve all had day jobs to work around, but 2019 is the year we go at it properly, no more messing about. We’ve had tons of people ask us to play all over the UK so here we go.”

The band’s forthcoming sold-out run of dates next month will see them playing the biggest shows of their career so far.

The Slow Readers Club are touring in support of their new album 'Build A Tower', which was released in May this year and went straight into the Official UK album chart top 20 at number 18, 10 in the physical album chart, 4 in the vinyl chart, 4 in the indie album chart and Number 1 in the cassette chart.

The latest single, ‘On The TV’, taken from the album has proved a hit at radio, receiving great support from BBC 6Music and Radio X.

In September The Slow Readers Club released 'For All Here To Observe', a collection of acoustic reworks including tracks spanning their entire career.