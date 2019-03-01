The Voice star Olly Murs makes Wakefield schoolgirl's wish come true

Pop star Olly Murs took time out from his judging duties on The Voice to meet one of his biggest fans.

Twelve-year-old Korri Arthurs, from Wakefield, had her greatest wish granted to meet her idol thanks to children's charity Rays of Sunshine

The star took time out of his busy filming schedule for The Voice UK to meet a group of seriously ill children, including Korri, at an exclusive event in London.

Olly has been an ambassador for Rays of Sunshine, a children’s charity that grants magical wishes and brightens the lives of seriously ill children, since 2012, and regularly gives up his time to grant wishes and support its work.

Korri is living with a condition called Chiari Malformation Syringomyelia, and additional complications, which means she suffers from cysts on her spinal cord and has had to endure surgery.

Her condition is incurable and will progress as she gets older. She has to be extremely careful because any kind of trauma to her back or head would cause serious issues.

Despite everything she’s been through, Korri has stayed strong and after meeting her idol she's now looking forward to seeing Olly in concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in May.

At the exclusive wish event with Olly in London, children got to enjoy time with the pop star chatting, asking questions and taking photos.

When it was Korri’s turn to meet her idol she gave him a card and a customised Manchester United football shirt with his name on the back.

Korri’s mum, Sharon, said: “Rays of Sunshine is an absolutely brilliant organisation that goes the extra mile to really make a special occasion all the more wonderful and exciting for the kids and everyone involved.

"My daughter had a fantastic time meeting Olly Murs with everything being put in place by Rays of Sunshine. The whole experience from start to finish was faultless and a testament to the team.

"We appreciate everything the charity did for us. We would truly like to thank Rays of Sunshine for everything and absolutely cannot fault them – five stars from start to finish.”

Olly shared a social media post with a picture of Korri on his Instagram page following the event saying it had been a "wicked day" meeting Korri and the other children.

Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community.

For more information, or to apply for a wish to be granted, go to www.raysofsunshine.org.uk.