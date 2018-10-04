The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice is back next year

Is your little one mad about Mickey Mouse? How about Nemo, The Lion King, Buzz Lightyear and Woody?

If your kids just love everything Disney then this is one for them - and you!

The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice will feature more than 50 Disney characters when it comes to Leeds First Direct Arena in March 2019.

You’ll be able to travel to Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, see Rapunzel, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Simba, Timon and Pumbaa will be prowling the Pridelands, Jasmine, Aladdin and Disney Princesses will all be making special skating appearances.

And for the first time, audience’s will be able to see Disney favourite Dory as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents with help from her underwater friend Marlin.

The show comes Leeds First Direct Arena from March 27 to March 31.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.