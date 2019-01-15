Theatre goers won’t be Miserables at Wakefield’s Masters of the House

Lovely ladies - and men - can enjoy a musical feast featuring former stars from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals.

The Masters of the House will be performing carefully selected songs from more than eight decades of popular musicals at Theatre Royal Wakefield on February

The show features favourites such as Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop of Horrors), Oh What A Circus (Evita), Defying Gravity (Wicked), and Tell Me It’s Not True (Blood Brothers).

The Masters of The House have been performing all over the UK, Europe, the Middle East and around the world for 16 years, entertaining audiences in theatres and concert halls to critical acclaim. This wonderful evening culminates in their incredible tribute to probably the most popular musical of all time, Les Misérables.

With just their four superb voices and their amazing band, The Masters of The House succeed in recreating a spine-tingling, emotive tribute fitting of this great musical.

Visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or call the box office on 01924 211311 for more information or to book.