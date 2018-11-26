These 14 pictures show how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in 2009
Do you remember how you celebrated Christmas in 2009? We've put together a selection of photos from Christmas lights switch-on events across Wakefield to help jog your memory.
The hair, the clothes, the flashing bunny ears! 2009 was truly a different time.
2. The classic Christmas fun fair made an appearance
Here, Olivia Morris and Bradley Hutton enjoy one of the rides.
3. There were smiles all around
Eliza and Oliver Robinson also went for a spin on one of the rides.
4. These sisters showed off their accessories
Anya and Olivia Carragher enjoyed the festive atmosphere.
