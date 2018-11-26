Christine Wasti holds daughter Ayeesha on her shoulders for a better view of the lights.

These 14 pictures show how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in 2009

Do you remember how you celebrated Christmas in 2009? We've put together a selection of photos from Christmas lights switch-on events across Wakefield to help jog your memory.

The hair, the clothes, the flashing bunny ears! 2009 was truly a different time.

Anya and Olivia Carragher.
Anya and Olivia Carragher.
jpress
Buy a Photo
Here, Olivia Morris and Bradley Hutton enjoy one of the rides.

2. The classic Christmas fun fair made an appearance

Here, Olivia Morris and Bradley Hutton enjoy one of the rides.
jpress
Buy a Photo
Eliza and Oliver Robinson also went for a spin on one of the rides.

3. There were smiles all around

Eliza and Oliver Robinson also went for a spin on one of the rides.
jpress
Buy a Photo
Anya and Olivia Carragher enjoyed the festive atmosphere.

4. These sisters showed off their accessories

Anya and Olivia Carragher enjoyed the festive atmosphere.
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4