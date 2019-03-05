These are 22 of the properties that Wakefield Council has sold since 2014
Wakefield Council made more than £16million from property sales during a four-and-a-half year period.
The local authority sold a total of 83 public buildings and spaces between January 2014 and July 2018, figures revealed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) on Monday showed. Bellow are the 11 most and least valuable property sales from this period. To view the properties that Wakefield Council has purchased since 2014, click here.
1. LEAST: Victor Street
On February 28 2014, Wakefield Council sold land at Victor Street, South Elmsall, for 1.