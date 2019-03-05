These are 22 of the properties that Wakefield Council has sold since 2014

The local authority sold a total of 83 public buildings and spaces between January 2014 and July 2018, figures revealed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) on Monday showed. Bellow are the 11 most and least valuable property sales from this period. To view the properties that Wakefield Council has purchased since 2014, click here.

1. LEAST: Victor Street On February 28 2014, Wakefield Council sold land at Victor Street, South Elmsall, for 1.

2. LEAST: City Estate Land at the former City Estate, to the rear of Railway Terrance, Featherstone, was sold on August 19, 2014, for 1.

3. LEAST: Monument House Wakefield council sold Monument house, and former staff houses, on The Circle, for 1 on October 24, 2016.

4. LEAST: Gills Yard Land at the rear of 22 Gills Yard, Wakefield, in the city centre, was also sold for 1 on March 13, 2018.

