Did your favourite Chinese takeaway make the top 10?

These are the best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield according to TripAdvisor

These are the top 10 Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, as rated by TripAdvisor users.

Their position in the list is based on reviews and user ratings.

1. PAGODA

2. THE HAPPY CHOICE

3. DRAGON C CHINESE

4. SUNG KONG

