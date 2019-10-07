These are the best places to watch the demolition of Ferrybridge Power Station

This weekend will mark the end of an era, as Ferrybridge Power Station prepared for a final demolition event.

The demolition is expected to take place on the morning on Sunday, October 13, 2019, with four of the tower's remaining seven towers blown down in a spectacular event.

A 300-metre exclusion zone will be set up around the site, and around 140 people are expected to be evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.

➡️ Final preparations for demolition of Ferrybridge Power Station cooling towers

The time of the demolition has not yet been confirmed, but homes are to be evacuated from 9am.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place for the event, and a strict no-fly zone will be enforced. This includes the unauthorised use of drones.

Thousands of people are expected to gather to watch the towers' final moments - but where should you head to get the best views?

We've put together some ideas of vantage points for the big event.

Share your photos and videos with the Wakefield Express on Instagram for a chance to be featured in our coverage.

Please note: These vantage points are suggestions only. Please stay safe and use your common sense when watching the demolition, and avoid trespassing on private land or blocking rights of way. If you notice any mistakes on the list below, please email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk

Holmfield Lane

Off the beaten track, Holmfield Lane offers a clear view of the power station.

Pontefract Castle

If the weather stays clear, Pontefract Castle offers a brilliant vantage point of the power station. Why not check out the new Liquorice Cafe while you're there?

River Aire

Sections of the River Aire also offer a clear view of Ferrybridge, though may be a little muddy if the weather stays damp.

A162

A rolling road closure will be in place along the A162 while the demolition is carried out. Though not accessible by car, you may be able to access the road by foot once the closure is in place.

Wordsworth Drive

Located in Knottingley, Wordsworth Drive is on a hill, and offers a great vantage point of the towers.

Castleford Lane

Castleford Lane offers a clear view of the power station. Local residents will also be evacuated to the nearby Ferrybridge Park, but this will not be publicly accessible.

Windsor Drive

Windsor Drive, Knottingley, will also offer an up-close view of the towers in their final moments.

Hill Top, Knottingley

Though a little further out, this site will offer a full view of the power station and the four towers to be demolished.