These are the Wakefield Council services affected by Christmas 2018

Libraries, museums, parks and bin collections will be among the Wakefield Council services affected this festive season.

Wakefield Council said they were committed to providing essential services to those who need them most over the Christmas and New Year season, but warned that all non-essential services will be closed from 5pm on Friday, December 23 to Wednesday, January 2.

Merran McRae, Chief Executive of Wakefield Council said: “As part of our continued drive to reduce costs, we are focusing on providing essential services for people who need them most between Christmas and New Year.

“Our staff will be working throughout the holiday to ensure our residents, who need care at home, in residential care or children’s social work are supported over the holiday season.

“Our other priorities are to keep the roads open in wintry weather and collect household waste. We will also have staff on standby in the event of any emergencies or severe weather.”

Bin collections

Bin collections will run as normal over the festive period, except collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. To check bin collections where you live, click here.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, but will otherwise be open as normal.

Leisure

Council-operated libraries and museums, including Wakefield Library, will be open until Saturday, December 22.

Pontefract Swimming Pool, Featherstone Sports Complex, Normanton and Thornes Park leisure centres will be closed from Monday, December 24 until Wednesday, January 2.

Sun Lane and Minsthorpe leisure centres will have limited opening throughout the holiday season.

Wakefield golf course will be open as usual, other than Christmas Day.

Attractions

Pugneys' car park will open from 7.30am to 7pm throughout the festive season, and the visitor's centre and cafe will close only on Tuesday, December 25, Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 1.

Pontefract Castle will close at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 23. Sandal Castle is unaffected by the festive season, and the car park will remain open from 9am to 5.30pm each day.

All markets in the district will open on normal market days, excluding Tuesday, December 25, Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 1, but timings may vary.

An additional day of trading will be available on Sunday, December 23, from 10am to 4pm.

Services

The Registration Service will be open as usual. On Sundays and Bank Holidays, an on call team will be available for emergency burials from 9am to 10am.

Bereavement services will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Tuesday, December 25, Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 1.

Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria will close on Tuesday, December 25, Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 1. The grounds and Chapel of Remembrance will stay open throughout the holiday season.

Council services

The main council buildings, Wakefield One, County Hall and the Town Hall will be closed from Friday, December 23 to Wednesday, January 2.

The Licensing department will also close, though plans are in place to ensure that the roads are gritted and kept clear in the event of extreme weather.

Mrs McRae said: “We know that many of our services are hardly used during this time which is why we are closing or reducing opening times for many of our little used services.

"By shutting most council buildings we can save money on costs such has lighting and heating."

To contact Wakefield Council during the festive season, ring 03458 506506, or contact Social Care Direct on 03458 503503.

To view all opening and closing times for services and facilities during the festive season, click here.

