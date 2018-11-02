These proud parents saying delivering new baby daughter Priya at home was ‘perfect’

A couple who delivered their baby daughter in their own living room say they would not change a thing about their “perfect” experience.

Ami Dimmack and her partner Dale Hemingway, both aged 28, were taken by surprise last month when they realised they would have to deliver their daughter by themselves.

“We’d always been told it would be a fast birth,” Ami said. “The midwife was still 10 minutes away and I just looked at Dale and said ‘You’re delivering this baby, this baby is coming now.’

“I had no pain relief, nothing. I was on the floor, clinging to the sofa and I just pushed and Dale caught the baby.”

After Ami’s waters broke on the evening of Friday, October 5, a midwife was dispatched from Sheffield, and Ami and Dale were told she would be at their Sharlston Common home in 45 minutes.

The couple had planned for a home birth and had a birthing pool at the ready, but soon realised they would not be able to inflate it in time.

“I kept getting this urge to push,” Ami said. “I had to push whether I wanted to or not, but the midwife still wasn’t there.”

Priya was born weighing a healthy 7lb 1oz.

For several minutes after her birth, Priya appeared blue and did not breathe or cry.

But Ami and Dale, who are also parents to 15-month-old Payton, stayed calm and by the time their midwife arrived a few minutes later, Priya was breathing and had opened her eyes.

Ami says she would not change her experience for the world.

“Everything was perfect,” she said. “Looking back on it now I wouldn’t change a thing.

“At the time I was just focused on what I was doing, I was concentrating on breathing and just getting the baby out.

“Luckily because I’d been through it before I knew all the different feelings and when to push and not to, but I think Dale was panicking because all the responsibility was on him.”

After the birth Ami and Priya were checked on by two midwives, who declared both mother and daughter healthy.