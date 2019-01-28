These Yorkshire food shops have been named among the best in Britain

The Guild of Fine Food has shortlisted three independent Yorkshire retailers for its Shop of the Year Awards.

They are among seven entries from the north of England contesting the national awards.

Minskip Farm Shop near Boroughbridge

Independently-owned cheese shop George & Joseph, based in Chapel Allerton, north Leeds, has been nominated in the Specialist Cheese Shop category.

Minskip Farm Shop near Boroughbridge and Farmer Copleys in Pontefract are both in the running for the Farm Shop prize.

Each shortlisted business has had their written entry reviewed by a panel of industry experts and will undergo two further rounds of judging and a visit from a mystery shopper. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Fodder in Harrogate in March.

George & Joseph moved to new, larger premises on Harrogate Road in 2017, having been established in the suburb since 2013. The shop and delicatessen specialises in artisan Yorkshire cheeses, chutneys, biscuits, wines and ales. They offer a cheese subscription service and make cheese celebration cakes. The business was set up by former IT consultant Stephen Fleming.

Read the story of George & Joseph here

Farmer Copleys is a 140-year-old dairy farm which is still family-owned. It has diversified to include a cafe, restaurant, farm shop, bakery, butchery, deli and maze.

Days out: Farmer Copleys

Minskip Farm Shop sells eggs from its hens and a large selection of vegetables. It also runs a hen re-homing scheme.