Thief caught on camera stealing £12,000 worth of designer clothing from Normanton warehouse

A sneaky thief made off with more than £12,000 worth of designer clothes after brazenly walking into a warehouse.

The culprit was caught on CCTV as he searched around the distribution centre on Don Pedro Avenue in Normanton on the afternoon of Sunday, December 2, shortly before 5pm.

It is thought that a driver had been preparing a delivery and a door had been temporarily left open, allowing the man to gain access.

The clothes had been sent to logistics firm, Leman, which operates one part of the building, where it labels up goods ready to be shipped out across the globe.

James Graham, logistics divisional manager for the company, believes the thief could have known what he was looking for after picking out four boxes containing expensive clothes made for women by the designer Markus Lupfer.

T-shirts and jumpers can cost upwards of £300 each and are only usually sold at exclusive retailers, including Selfridges and Harrods.

The garments are often worn by stars such as Madonna, Beyonce and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Mr Graham said of the thief: “He was in for about four minutes and it looks like he was coming to get these boxes of clothing.

“He found them and then he was off.

“These clothes are really expensive and the boxes are only about the size of a shoebox.

“They didn’t have any labels on either, they were blank boxes so it does make you think if he knew what he was looking for.

“If it was a smash and grab, he would have taken a bit of everything - there’s booze in there and plenty of other boxes, but all he wanted was these.

“Whether it was premeditated or he saw the door was open and he fluked it, I don’t know.”

Anyone who can identify the offender or has been offered the clothes is being asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 13180612819 from Sunday, December 2.