Thieves chased through city centre after high-value phones stolen from Trinity Walk

Brazen thieves were chased through Wakefield city centre with thousands of pounds worth of phones they had stolen from a store on Trinity Walk during a busy shopping morning.

Police say they pursued a number of suspects on Monday morning just after 11.15am after they took an amount of high-value phones from a mobile phone shop on Teall Way.

When they got to the rear of the Lightwaves Leisure Centre on Lower York Street the thieves dropped several of the phones before getting away.

The area was cordoned off as police carried out a forensic investigation.

Anyone with details is being asked to contact police on 101 citing the reference number 13180438982.