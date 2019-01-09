Thieves steal copper and lead from buildings in Castleford

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant after lead and copper were stolen from buildings in Castleford.

In a post on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police said there had been a number of reports of lead and copper being stolen from roofs of buildings.

The thefts occurred in the Smawthorne area of Castleford.

Read: Wheelchair bound pensioner fighting for his life after collision with a car in Notton

The Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team said they would be conducting proactive patrols in the area and watching for reports online, but urged those affected to report the crime.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "If you notice anybody, or any vehicles, acting suspiciously in the area don’t hesitate to call 101, or use the Online 101 facility on our website.

"If you witness a crime ongoing, please call 999 immediately."

"Alternatively, you can report instances of crime through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111."