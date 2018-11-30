This is how January's rail fare rise will affect you

Rail fares in Britain will increase by an average of 3.1 percent next year, it was revealed today.

New rail fares will come into effect on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

The rise means that the cost of a return ticket from Wakefield Westgate to Leeds will rise from £6.30 to £6.50.

The Rail Delivery Group, who announced the rise, said that this was the fourth time in six years that fares have been held below the previous July’s RPI inflation rate.

Paul Plummer, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year.

“Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy.

"That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country.”

How will the rail fare rise affect you?

We've put together a list of some popular journeys so you can see just how the rise will affect you.

The following prices apply to Anytime Day Return and Anytime Day Single ticket options.

Wakefield to Leeds

The cost of single ticket from Wakefield to Leeds will rise from £3.90 to £4.10 in January.

A return ticket, which currently costs £6.30, will rise to £6.50.

According to National Rail Enquiries, the price of an annual season ticket will rise from £1,044 to £1,076.

Castleford to Pontefract

The cost of a single ticket from Castleford to Pontefract will rise by more than eight percent, from £2.40 to £2.60.

A return ticket, which currently costs £3.10, will cost £3.30 from January 2.

Wakefield to Castleford

A single ticket from Wakefield to Castleford will rise from £2.70 to £2.90, while a return ticket will rise from £4.30 to £4.50.

The cost of an annual season ticket will rise from £668 to £688.

Wakefield to Pontefract

A single ticket from Wakefield to Pontefract currently costs £2.90. This will rise to £3.10 in January.

A return ticket will rise from £4.30 to £4.50.

Wakefield to Birmingham

The price of an anytime day single from Wakefield Westgate to Birmingham will rise from £56.60 to £58.45.

A return ticket, which currently costs £113.20, will rise by 3.1 percent to £116.80.

Wakefield to Doncaster

The cost of a single ticket from Wakefield Westgate to Doncaster will rise from £9.70 to £9.80, a rise of just over one percent.

A return ticket on the same route will rise from £10.10 to £10.40.

Wakefield to Hull

In line with inflation, a single ticket from Wakefield to Hull will rise by 3.1 percent, from £29 to £29.90.

A return ticket, currently £39.10, will cost £40.30.

Wakefield to London

The cost of a single ticket to London will rise from £88 to £90, while the price of an anytime day return will rise from £263 to £265, an increase of just 0.7 percent.

