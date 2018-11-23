This is how tomorrow's strike action on train services in Yorkshire will impact you

This weekend will see the fourteenth consecutive Saturday of strike action by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

Reduced timetables will be in effect across Northern services tomorrow, Saturday, November 24. .

Northern expect to run around 30 percent of their services, but have warned customers to "plan carefully" if planning to travel by train.

Thousands of people are expected to travel by train to visit Christmas markets in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester this weekend.

We've put together a list of some of the service changes that might affect you.

Wakefield Westgate

Just eight trains will run in each direction on the Doncaster-Leeds line, which passes through Wakefield Westgate, Sandal & Agbrigg, Fitzwilliam and South Elmsall.

For journeys from Wakefield Westgate to Leeds, commuters should be aware that the first train leaves at 7.55am and the last train at 4.54pm.

For return journeys, the first service will leave Leeds at 8.22am, and the last at 5.22pm.

To view the full timetable for the Doncaster-Leeds line, click here.

Wakefield Kirkgate

Just eight services will run from Wakefield Kirkgate to Leeds during the strike action, with departure times between 8.25am and 6.27pm.

Eight services will also run from Leeds to Wakefield Kirkgate, departing between 7.38am and 6.03pm.

For a full list of these services, which run on the Sheffield-Barnsley line and also pass through Normanton, click here.

Castleford

The Knottingley-Leeds line, which passes through Castleford, Glasshoughton and Pontefract Monkhill, will see 10 services in each direction, departing between 8.30am and 9.15pm.

Return journeys will depart from Leeds between 7.58am and 17.58pm.

Several services on this line will run only between Castleford and Leeds.

For the full list of services, click here.

Pontefract

No trains will pass through Pontefract Baghill station on Saturday. Northern advises customers to catch the 148/149 bus from Pontefract bus station to Wakefield city centre bus station, where they will be able to catch connections for longer journeys.

Seven services will travel each direction between Pontefract Monkhill and Leeds, with services to Leeds departing between 10.19am and 7.19pm.

Return services will depart from 9.28am to 6.28pm.

No services are expected to run through Pontefract Tanshelf.

For a full list of services affected by strike action, click here.