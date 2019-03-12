This is the weather forecast for Wakefield as Storm Gareth arrives

Strong winds, delays to bus and train journeys and loss of power are expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for England and Wales.

The Met Office has warned to expect delays to rail and bus journeys, as drivers slow down for high winds.

The yellow weather warning, which is in effect for much of England and Wales, warns of "strong west to northwesterly winds" as Storm Gareth progresses across the UK.

Also in the news: New discount store by Poundworld founders to launch in Wakefield this weekend

Between 20mm and 40mm of rain is expected across much of the country, with strong winds expected to make temperatures feel colder than average for the time of year.

Weather is expected to remain "unsettled" for the remainder of the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

Also in the news: CCTV 'catches Wakefield binmen urinating' in the street

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

What will the weather be like in Wakefield?

Heavy rain and cool temperatures are expected as Storm Gareth arrives in Wakefield this evening, with a high of 10°C.

Blustery showers and squally gusts will merge to longer spells of rain at times, falling as snow over higher ground.

Also in the news: Swan 'recovering well' after being shot with air rifle in Castleford

Tomorrow, wind and showers will gradually ease as the day progresses, ahead of more prolonged evening rain.

Winds of up to 25mph are expected, with temperatures of up to 11 °C.

Weather will remain unsettled for the rest of the week, with cold and windy conditions expected.

Further rain and hill snow will be interspersed by brief drier interludes, with winds probably peaking on Friday.

Has Storm Gareth affected you? Send us your photos on Twitter and Facebook for a chance to be featured on our Instagram or in the paper.