This is what prisoners in Yorkshire jails will be eating for Christmas dinner
These are some of the Christmas dinner options for inmates of prisons in Yorkshire.
Friday 21 December 2018 12:06
The menus - which are a sample taken from previous years - feature a range of choices, including vegetarian, vegan and halal dishes.
1. HMP New Hall, Wakefield (woman and young offenders)
Roast turkey with bacon and sausage; sage and onion stuffing; mushroom stroganoff; Christmas pudding
2. HMP Askham Grange, North Yorkshire (women's open prison)
Tomato soup; salmon en croute; turkey; roast pork; halal chicken breast; Christmas pudding
3. HMP Moorland, Doncaster (category C men's and young offenders)
Roasted half chicken; pigs in blankets; vegetarian ocean pie; beef bourgignon and Yorkshire puddings; halal chicken balti with pilau rice and chapatti; vegan orange and cranberry nut roast; Christmas pudding or fruit
4. HMP Lindholme, Doncaster (category C/D men's)
Orange and cranberry nut roast; roast halal chicken leg; ocean pie; roast turkey; braised diced beef casserole; Christmas pudding or vanilla slice
