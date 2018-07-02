Three-year-old boy dies after M62 crash

A three-year-old boy has died after a crash on the M62.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the motorway at South Cave, East Yorkshire, yesterday at 4pm.

A black Honda Civic was travelling westbound when it left the carriageway just after junction 35 and hit a tree.

The collision resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy from Batley.

Three other passengers, a 33 year-old woman, an 11-year-old girl and an eight year-old boy, suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision and the driver suffered minor injuries.

All of those travelling in the car were from Batley in West Yorkshire.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “What you saw may be able to help us establish what caused the car to leave the carriageway.”

Anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on the M62 before the collision or any witnesses to the crash itself are asked to call 101 and quote log 453 of July 1.