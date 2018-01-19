Tickets sales ‘going well’ for YIFA’s match

Ticket sales for Yorkshire’s national football team’s first ever match are “going well”, despite initial online teething troubles.

The team from YIFA (Yorkshire International Football Association) will line up against the Isle of Man next weekend at Hemsworth Miners Welfare Football Club.

And with growing publicity surrounding YIFA, they are expecting interest in the opening game to grow.

Admin manager for YIFA, Ellie Dalglish said: “Ticket sale are going well, everybody is happy with them. We had a few issues getting the online ticket buying system up and running but it’s sorted now.

“We’re all volunteers and none of us have ever done anything like this before!”

There are 200 seats and an overall capacity of around 2,000 at Hemsworth’s YNubuilds Stadium. To buy tickets, which are priced at £10 and £5 concessions, log onto www.yorkshireifa.com/tickets

Tickets are also expected to be available on the gate, with kick-off planned for 3.30pm on Sunday, January 28.