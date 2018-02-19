Till and cash stolen from village fish and chip shop

Burglars forced their way into a village fish and chip shop and made off with the chippy's till.

Police said burglars kicked a hole in the door of Byram Fisheries on Byram Park Road, Byram, near Knottingley, in the early hours of Thursday, february 15.

They made off with a till, cash and several other items.

The till was later found empty at the end of the road.

Officers investigating the break-in are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information to contact them by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12180026611.

People can also contact PC 306 Tim McGreevy by emailing tim.mcgreevy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.