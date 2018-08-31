Top curry house in Lala’s land with third victory in a row

The votes have been counted and we can finally reveal who has been crowned Wakefield Express Curry House of the Year 2018.

We asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted title of the best curry house in the area.

Second place went to Shan's.

We asked you to tell us what it was that you thought gave yours the edge, what lifted it above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And for the third year running, Lala’s on Westgate has claimed the gong.

Lala’s owner Junior Rashid said: “It is fantastic to win for the third year running - I’m overwhelmed.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years. Without them it would not have been possible and we will strive to keep providing good food and service.”

Third place went to Syhiba.

The chain began with a branch on George Street before moving to bigger premises on Westgate.

Lala’s also has branches in Batley and Huddersfield, with further restaurants planned for Bradford and Manchester.

In second place was Shan’s on High Street in Horbury, while third place was claimed by Syhiba on George Street.

Cinnamon Lounge at Horbury Bridge and Kashmiri Aroma on Herriot Way also made the top five.