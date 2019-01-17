Top notch a la carte food at a reasonable price from Iris in Wakefield

Iris, Bull Ring, Wakefield

Fresh ingredients, seasonal produce and well-cooked, delicious food are all on offer at Iris restaurant in Wakefield.

The menu changes throughout the year, but, having visited several times, I can tell you the one thing that does remain the same is the top notch quality of the food.

On this occasion, I ordered the smoked haddock Scotch egg with lemon mayo.

The flavours all worked really well together, the egg was soft with a runny yolk - I really enjoyed this dish.

For my main, I went for the belly pork, accompanied by seasonal greens with walnut butter and new potatoes with parsley, chives and tarragon and a red wine jus.

The pork was perfectly cooked - succulent and tender with just the right amount of delicious crackling on the top.

My husband chose the flat iron steak (medium) with mushroom and onion rings. The meat on this dish was also cooked as requested and was nicely flavoured.

Unfortunately, there was no room left to try out the dessert menu, but from what I could see on other diners’ plates, it all looked amazingly tasty.

The wine and drinks list is good, and priced roughly the same as other city centre restaurants. I also like the atmosphere and setting of Iris - it’s comfortable and looks good while the fairy lights in the window where we were seated added a bit of romance.

All in all, I would highly recommend Iris. It’s a consistently good venue with a la carte food served at reasonable prices.

Iris runs regular offers such as a main, two sides and a sauce for £10, while in January, diners can enjoy 50 per cent off main courses from the dinner menu when eating a minimum of two courses. The usual earlybird and lunch menu will return from February 1. The restaurant also hosts themed evenings such as food and gin pairing nights, vegan nights and its ‘Around the world in Ten Plates’ menu. Visit www.iris-restaurant.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook for more.