Town buildings could be sold off

South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council is looking to sell two of its buildings to put money back into the community.

Le Chalet bungalow on Barnsley Road and Langthwaite House on Langthwaite Road could be handed over if the council’s request is approved.

Castleford Tigers to host three-day beer festival

Coun Lynne Whitehouse said Le Chalet was a vacant building and money raised, if it was sold, could be used to bring the neighbouring tennis court back into use.

She said: “We are trying every which way but loose to try to make some economy savings because we have the highest precept in the country. We’ve had to make some really hard decisions. You are supposed to have a certain amount of assets but not ones you are just ploughing money into for maintenance costs and then having to pay council tax whether they are occupied or not.

“It’s a vacant overgrown building we are paying for.

GCSE results at Outwood Academy Freeston

“We hope that from the sale we will be able to a get tennis court back next to where Le Chalet is.”

Langthwaite House is currently occupied by several businesses.

Asked if those businesses could be affected if the building was sold, Coun Whitehouse said: “I should jolly well hope they will not be affected.”

Coun Steve Tulley, who represents the South Elmsall and South Kirkby ward on Wakefield Council, said: “I am fully supportive off the town council’s efforts to dispose of both Le Chalet and Langthwaite House to keep the cost down to ratepayers.”

‘How the murder of my sister Elsie Frost changed my life’

There is a week remaining to comment on or oppose the town council’s proposals, with a deadline set for Friday, August 31.

Comments can be sent to townclerk@skmtc.org.