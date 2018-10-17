Town is rejected in bid for major high street awards

Pontefract has sadly failed to make it to the next round of The Great British High Street Awards, it has been announced.

The town had been entered into the national awards after more than £2 million had been invested in the centre.

The Townscape Heritage Initiative has seen £1.65m invested in the town, while Wakefield Council has also invested £350,000 into a Retail Enhancement Fund.

But it was not enough to see the town make the 38-town shortlist, with Yorkshire’s only representative being Trinity Market in Hull.

Pontefract Town Centre Partnership’s, Sir William O’Brien says an action plan is needed in future that involves local businesses, groups and individuals if the town is go further in the competition in future.

He said: “Pontefract is a good candidate town, and to succeed the collating of facts through regular and systematic reviews of benchmarking data from an action plan is essential.”