Town of Culture award would ‘boost investment’ in towns, says Yvette Cooper

The Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP has said there should be a ‘town of culture’ award available similar to the UK City of Culture status.

The city award was intended to promote business and investment in cities, and set up cultural events.

Creating a new award for towns could mean Pontefract and Castleford would be eligible.

Yvette Cooper tweeted: “It’s time we had a Town of Culture to boost investment in and celebrate Britain’s towns.”

Labour Towns, a group of councillors and MPs seeking to promote town centres, has set up a petition in support of the plan.

The city scheme was intended build on the success of Liverpool’s year as European Capital of Culture 2008 and was widely considered to have brought economic benefits to the city.

The UK City of Culture award, assigned every five years, was handed to Londonderry in 2013, its first year, and then Hull in 2017.