After the rain here comes the ice- Wakefield Council sending gritting teams out as temperatures to fall below zero

Wakefield Council's gritting teams are ready to roll.

Wakefield Council said major routes and roads will be gritted through Friday night and Saturday morning and warned drivers to take care on untreated roads.

During the past 24 hours more than a month's worth of rain fell, 71 millilitres. The average for November is 66 millilitres.

Live updates as Wakefield still on flood alert causing travel disruptionRiver levels also rose to their highest since records began more than 100 years ago.

Roads were closed, trains were delayed or cancelled and flood warnings were put in place.

Doncaster Road remains closed due to floodingWakefield Council workers worked through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

They deployed resources including pumps, tankers and sweepers to keep roads open and provide support to residents at risk of flooding.

Around 50 staff were called in and more than 1,000 sandbags were distributed.