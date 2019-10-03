Bus horns may block plans for new WDH homes near Pontefract Tanshelf Station

Plans to build 22 new social houses on an industrial estate may be blocked on noise pollution grounds.

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) put forward an application to build the homes on land off Colonel's Walk near Pontefract Tanshelf Station, in a scheme that would involve demolishing two vacant buildings on the site.

If approved, the homes would be built near Pontefract Tanshelf Station.

But the operators of the nearby bus depot, Poppletons, have warned that tenants would be subjected to unacceptable noise levels.

The depot, which employs 13 staff, said they were legally obliged to test bus horns before they are used on the road.

They also said that the development may infringe on their land.

WDH argue that the estate would provide much-needed affordable housing on a site that's not currently being used.

But council planning officers have recommended that the proposals be rejected at a meeting next Thursday.

In their report, they said that residents' exposure to noise and disturbance, "would result in a poor standard of housing environment for occupiers".

They added: "As such the proposal is not considered to represent sustainable development."

WDH had originally intended to build 28 homes on the land, but this was later scaled back over concerns there was not enough space for parking.

The council's regeneration team, who are overseeing housebuilding across the Wakefield district, had indicated support for the estate, before planning officers came to their verdict.

They said: "The creation of new homes on the periphery of Pontefract town centre is expected to have a positive impact on town centre retail activity, as

residents make use of the services and facilities available on their doorstep.

"This is a sustainable model, which encourages residents to be more physically active and less dependent on vehicles for shopping trips."

Councillors will decide whether or not to reject or approve the plans next Thursday.

Local Democracy Reporting Service