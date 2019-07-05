Car parking plan for train station set to be approved

Plans to expand Outwood Railway Station’s car park are set to pass their final hurdle next week.

Neighbours of the station have complained for years about vehicles being left in surrounding streets, because the existing car park is too small .

Outwood is one of the busiest train stations in the Wakefield district, and subject to funding being approved by senior councillors on Tuesday, the car park will be expanded to 160 spaces.

The extra capacity would be created on land at Lofthouse Gate Country Park, which passengers will be able to access from Colliery Approach.

Councillor Matthew Morley, the local authority’s Cabinet member for transport, said: “The new surface car park at Outwood Rail Station is much needed to create extra capacity.

“At the moment, the existing car park is full well before 9am, leading people to park on side streets which is inconvenient for both residents and passengers.

“We want to encourage people to use trains to travel within our district and beyond and local residents would hugely benefit from this improved connectivity.

“The scheme will also improve the cycling and walking routes within the vicinity.”

Coun Morley spoke about the issue last November, on which occasion he said most of the overflow issues were affecting Ledger Lane and Potovens Lane.

The plans were met with support from the public, though some concerns were raised.

Andrew Bell said: “Only of use if the trains increase in length!”

Rod Peacock said: “Must be encouraged, if the council is serious about public transport.

“Hopefully, Sandal will follow, as cars parked on Barnsley Road, are hazardous.”

Philip Watson was concerned about further changes and said: “Just waiting for the parking charges coming next...”

One comment suggested that extra parking would not solve the root problem, and said: “Maybe ask people why they drive to Outwood from beyond Wakefield? Free car park? Cheaper tickets?”

A consultation was held on the plans earlier this year.