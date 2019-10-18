Changes to bus timetables in Wakefield, Hemsworth and South Elmsall: All you need to know

Arriva is making several changes to its bus timetable in the Wakefield district.

The alterations, which will be put into practice on Monday, October 28, have been made in response to customer feedback.

The biggest of the changes will see the 481 service from Wakefield to Leeds rebranded as the 118 bus.

The service will now stop at the White Rose Shopping Centre, after Arriva said Wakefield passengers felt public transport links to the complex were "poor".

It will continue to run through Wrenthorpe, Ardsley and Beeston as it does now.

Passengers in the south-east of the district may be pleased to know that the 496 bus, which runs between Wakefield and Upton will double in frequency from the end of the month.

The bus also serves Crofton, Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth and South Elmsall.

Speaking about the changes at a passenger meeting in Wakefield on Thursday, Dwayne Wells from Arriva Yorkshire, said: "A lot of the feedback we've had from passengers is that service provision between Wakefield and White Rose was quite poor.

"So we're doing what we can to improve things."

Mr Wells said that other bus routes would be getting "big interventions" over the coming months in a bid to make services more punctual.

He announced that 11 new buses had also been introduced on the 110 route between Wakefield and Leeds, improving the frequency of that service.

